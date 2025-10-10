<p>With an active user base of more than 49.1 crores, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/youtubes-victory-in-the-tv-wars-depends-on-parents-3566546">Google's YouTube</a> is the most popular multimedia platform in India. It not only offers a huge repository of information but also helps people earn their livelihood with content creation.</p><p>In India alone, there are more 10 crore YouTube channels and among them, 15,000 plus content creators have 10 lakh or more subscribers.</p><p>In the last three years, YouTube has reportedly credited more than Rs 21,000 crore to content creators in India.</p><p>In 2023, it launched a shopping affiliate programme for creators to earn commission by placing a direct link to products listed on e-commerce platforms. It has been a big success for both the creators and the shoppers, as they can see the product review and if satisfied with it, directly press the shopping link to make a purchase.</p>.Google brings YouTube Premium Lite subscription plan for Rs 89 to India .<p>Since then YouTube has registered shopping-related watch time by 250 per cent. Over 200 million people made shopping-related searches on YouTube.</p><p>YouTube Shopping affiliate program, which had Flipkart and Myntra, is now onboarding two more prominent lifestyle brands, Nykaa and Purplle in into their fold.</p><p>"The next era of video commerce is already being defined by India’s vibrant creator economy on YouTube. We are scaling content-driven shopping from a successful program to a complete monetisation ecosystem. By empowering our creators with new tools, offering new engaging formats to our viewers and deepening and forging new partnerships with top merchants, we are cementing YouTubes role as the leading platform for the next generation of shopping experiences, a powerful engine where authentic discovery and trusted creators directly fuel sustainable business growth for everyone,” said Gunjan Soni, Managing Director - India, YouTube.</p><p>Also, YouTube is also bringing an AI-powered system to automatically display the product tag at the exact moment it's mentioned in a video, when the viewer's interest is at its highest peak. YouTube will also begin testing the ability to automatically identify and tag all eligible products mentioned in videos later this year.</p><p>Further, YouTube will soon bring a new option for creators to insert or replace a product link on older videos and be able to get more commission from the partner brands.</p><p>Further, YouTube will also bring product placement within the 'Shorts' format content. The short videos will enable creators to drive results faster and also provide advertisers with direct traffic and conversion data.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a hit stores in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>