Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

YouTube expands shopping affiliate program in India, onboards Nykaa and Purplle

In the last three years, YouTube has reportedly credited more than Rs 21,000 crore to content creators in India.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 14:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 14:55 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleYouTubeDH TechFlipkartNykaaMyntracontentContent Creator

Follow us on :

Follow Us