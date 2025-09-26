<p>Mumbai: At a time when farmers are reeling under crisis due to unseasonal rainfall and flooding of agricultural fields in parts of Maharashtra, the Centre has assured support to the state’s farmers.</p><p>The assurance came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in New Delhi.</p><p>“We have submitted a request letter and sought central assistance from the NDRF. The Prime Minister assured full support from the Government of India towards farmers in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.</p>.Marathwada floods: CM Fadnavis, deputies visit affected areas, to relax compensation norms.<p>During the meeting, Fadnavis also submitted a detailed presentation on the nomination of new defence corridors in Maharashtra, proposing four routes: Pune–Ahilyanagari–Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Amravati–Wardha, Nagpur–Saoner, and Nashik–Dhule.</p><p>Later, speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said the BJP’s manifesto had promised a farm loan waiver, and the government’s focus was on making it more effective. “We will certainly fulfill the assurance of a loan waiver given in the manifesto. A committee has been set up in this regard, and it will decide on the waiver. A loan waiver cannot be implemented time and again, so the focus will be on how to make it more effective,” he said.</p>