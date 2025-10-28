<p>Mumbai: Giving a boost to the maritime sector, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> has signed 15 MoUs involving an investment of Rs 56,000 crore which include development of a port in Dighi and expansion of Jaigarh and Dharamtar ports. </p><p>The MoUs were signed in presence of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis'">Devendra Fadnavis</a> and state Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane by the Maharashtra Maritime Board with various companies. </p><p>“This is a moment of great pride for Maharashtra. These MoUs will bring massive investments into the state’s shipbuilding, passenger water transport, marine tourism, and fisheries sectors, creating thousands of new employment opportunities,” said Rane. </p><p>“Our continuous efforts to place Maharashtra at the center of India’s maritime growth are now becoming a reality,” he added.</p>.Odisha signs MoUs to tune of Rs 50,000 crore.<p> <strong>MoUs and Investments:</strong> </p><p>Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. — Development of Dighi Port and allied infrastructure as a mega port; proposed investment of Rs 42,500 crore. </p><p>JSW Infrastructure Ltd. — Expansion of existing ports at Jaigarh and Dharamtar; investment of Rs 3,709 crore. </p><p>Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd. — Shipbuilding, ship repair, rig repair, offshore, and energy project development; investment of Rs 5,000 crore. </p><p>Synergy Shipbuilders & Dock Works Ltd. — Establishment of shipyard for shipbuilding, repair, and recycling; investment of Rs 1,000 crore. </p><p>Goa Shipyard Ltd. — Shipbuilding, ship repair, and recycling shipyard project; investment of Rs 2,000 crore. </p><p>Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay — Establishment of a Centre of Excellence for research and development in ship design and construction. </p><p>IIT Bombay — Setting up training facilities in marine engineering and maritime infrastructure. </p><p>IIT Bombay — Capacity building and skill development programs for employees of the Maharashtra Maritime Board. </p><p>Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. — Shipbuilding and ship repair shipyard project; investment of Rs 250 crore. </p><p>TSA Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. — Container Freight Station (CFS), shipyard, and floatel project at Vadhavan Port; investment of Rs 500 crore.</p><p>Candela Technology AB (Sweden) — Establishment of a shipyard for manufacturing passenger water transport vessels. </p><p>Abu Dhabi Ports Group (UAE) — MoU to enhance maritime cooperation between Maharashtra and the United Arab Emirates. </p><p>Atal Turnkey Projects (Netherlands) — MoU to promote maritime collaboration between Maharashtra and the Netherlands; investment of Rs 1,000 crore. </p><p>Echandia Marine AB — Setting up marine battery energy storage system assembly and production facilities for tugboats; investment of Rs 10 crore. </p><p>Mumbai Port Authority — Collaboration to strengthen passenger water transport within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. </p>