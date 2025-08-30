Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Six girls escape from juvenile home, two of them traced

An official said that a case of kidnapping under Section 137 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered on August 28 based on a complaint lodged by an official of the juvenile home.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 08:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 08:44 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThane

Follow us on :

Follow Us