Homeindiamaharashtra

Man booked for raping Navi Mumbai woman repeatedly over past two years

The woman works with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, while the man is a resident of Ahmednagar, the Kamote police station official said.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 04:35 IST

Thane: A man was booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old Navi Mumbai resident repeatedly after blackmailing her, a police official said on Monday.

The woman works with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, while the man is a resident of Ahmednagar, the Kamote police station official said.

"As per the complaint, the man and woman developed friendship, after which he raped her several times between October 2022 and January this year," the official said while adding that, "He exploited her by threatening to defame her. We registered a rape case on Saturday but are yet to arrest the accused."

