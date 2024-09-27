Home
india

Man calls to inform about bomb at Haji Ali dargah, hurls abuses; booked

The call, by a man who identified himself as Pawan, was made on Wednesday evening, after which police were alerted by the trustees.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 September 2024, 20:08 IST

Comments

Mumbai: A case was registered against a man who called up the office of Haji Ali Dargah Trust and claimed a bomb was placed at the heavily-patronised place of worship, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The call, by a man who identified himself as Pawan, was made on Wednesday evening, after which police were alerted by the trustees, the official added.

"The man also hurled abuses. A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed at Tardeo police station. Efforts are on to nab the accused," he said.

Published 26 September 2024, 20:08 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBomb threat

