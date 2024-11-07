Home
Man detained with gold worth over Rs 1 crore in Mumbai

The man, an electrician, was found to be carrying 1.45 kg of gold valued at over Rs 1 crore, the official said. He could not explain why he was ferrying such a large quantity of the precious metal.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 16:19 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 16:19 IST
