Man held for rape, murder of 9-year-old girl in Maharashtra

Thane: Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing a 9-year-old girl, an official said on Friday.

Abhay Yadav (42) of Govind Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Shanti Nagar police station in the Bhiwandi area, allegedly abducted the child on Thursday afternoon before raping and strangling her, he said.

After being alerted by passersby about a child’s body, police launched a probe and arrested Yadav within a few hours, the official told PTI.