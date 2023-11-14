JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man kills wife in Palghar after doubting her character

The incident took place at Khiroda village in Jawhar taluka late Sunday night following which the man was arrested, senior police inspector Sanjay Bramhane said.
Last Updated 14 November 2023, 04:33 IST

Follow Us

Palghar: A 35-year-old tribal man allegedly killed his wife after doubting her fidelity in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Khiroda village in Jawhar taluka late Sunday night following which the man was arrested, senior police inspector Sanjay Bramhane told PTI.

The man allegedly attacked his 32-year-old wife with a sharp weapon. The woman died on the spot, he said.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 November 2023, 04:33 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimemurderPalghar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT