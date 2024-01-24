Man sending funds to ISIS arrested in Nashik

Mumbai: In a major operation, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from the Nashik district of Maharashtra who was supporting and sending funds to ISIS.
The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to ATS custody for seven days until January 31.
The ATS has registered a case under sections 39(1)(a), 40(1)(b)(c) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, against the accused.
“In the investigation by the ATS, it has been revealed that the accused, a resident of Nashik city, has been continuously communicating with a foreign entity associated with ISIS, a proscribed organization banned by the Government of India,” ATS officials said.
The investigation reveals that the accused, who has shown signs of radicalization in recent years, actively supported ISIS by transferring funds to it.
“Electronic devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards, laptop and pendrive, along with incriminating documents, were seized,” the officials said.
Many associates of the accused are being probed across multiple states.