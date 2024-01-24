Man sending funds to ISIS arrested in Nashik

Mumbai: In a major operation, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from the Nashik district of Maharashtra who was supporting and sending funds to ISIS.

The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to ATS custody for seven days until January 31.

The ATS has registered a case under sections 39(1)(a), 40(1)(b)(c) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, against the accused.