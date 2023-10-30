Maratha quota activist Jarange sitting on indefinite fast refuses health check-up

The agitation intensified after quota activist Jarange sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna as part of the second phase of the protest. On his appeal, many villages have banned the entry of political leaders.

Dr Ghodke said, "District officials and doctors are approaching Jarange after every 2-3 hours. But, every time he has been refused a health check-up and treatment. This might lead to an impact on his vital organs like kidneys and brain. The sugar level may get low and can hamper his electrolytes level."

"We have approached his family doctor as well as other doctors in Antarwali Sarati. Today, the villagers are going to request Jarange to take medical treatment and continue his hunger strike," he added.