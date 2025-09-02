Menu
Maratha quota stir: Mumbai Police issue notice to Jarange, ask him to vacate Azad Maidan

The Bombay High Court has asked them to vacate the city's streets by Tuesday afternoon, stating it was giving Jarange an "opportunity" by clearing the streets and restoring Mumbai to normalcy.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 05:26 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 05:26 IST
