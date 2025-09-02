<p>On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police issued a notice to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jarange">Manoj Jarange</a> and his group to vacate Azad Maidan, where he continued to stage a protest over the Maratha quota demand. </p><p>With the protest causing inconvenience within Mumbai, by littering streets, and blocking roads, the Bombay High Court has asked them to vacate the city's streets by Tuesday afternoon, stating it was giving Jarange an "opportunity" by clearing the streets and restoring the city to normalcy.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em> </p>