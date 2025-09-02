<p>Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters, who are staging an agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community, to vacate Azad Maidan by 3 pm or face action.</p><p>As the protest entered its fifth day, the health of Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is undertaking a fast-unto-death demanding reservation for Marathas under the OBC quota, has emerged as a major cause of concern.</p><p>The court warned of action, including exemplary cost and contempt action, if Jarange and his supporters do not vacate the place.</p><p>A bench of acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe Jarange said it wants complete normalcy restored by 3 pm.</p> .Marathas and Kunbis are the same: Jarange-Patil.<p>Jarange and his supporters have violated the law and hence have no right to occupy Azad Maidan without any permission, the HC said.</p><p>"This is a very serious situation. We are not satisfied with the state government too. There seems to be some lapse on part of the government also," it said.</p><p>Senior advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Jarange, tendered an apology for misbehaviour by some of the latter's supporters on the city streets and said the activist has strived from day one to ensure no citizen is troubled.</p> .<p>The court then asked if Jarange and his supporters have vacated Azad Maidan, where he is on an indefinite hunger strike.</p><p>"They (Jarange and his supporters) are violators and hence they have no right at all. They must leave immediately or we will take action. This is completely illegal. After 3 pm, we will not allow anyone there at Azad Maidan," the bench said.</p><p>The court pointed out that on Monday several protesters surrounded the high court, causing obstruction to judges.</p><p>"It cannot be that the high court was under siege and a judge had to walk to court," the bench said.</p> .<p>The HC posted the matter for further hearing at 3 pm on Tuesday.</p><p>Jarange is staging an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai from August 29 and has said he would not leave Mumbai till his demands are met by the government.</p><p>Earlier on Monday, the high court said the protest was not peaceful and Jarange and his supporters had violated all the conditions imposed on them by the authorities when he was granted permission to hold the protest at the Azad Maidan.</p> <p>The court on Monday also said the protest had paralysed Mumbai and brought the city to a standstill, and urged for normalcy to be restored.</p> .<p><br>The proceedings will resume at 3pm. </p><p>The Marathas, who are eligible for the 10 per cent reservation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), are demanding inclusion under the OBC quota. The Maha Yuti government faces a difficult situation, as OBC groups have warned they would protest if the existing 27 per cent quota is diluted by including Marathas.<br><br><em>(With PTI inputs)<br></em></p>