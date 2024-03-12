JOIN US
MES leader arrested for making hateful statements

Shubham Shelke made statements creating hatred between Kannada and Marathi speaking communities along with acts that pose a threat to law and order.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 17:40 IST

Belagavi: Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Shubham Shelke was arrested by Mal-Maruti police on Tuesday for making statements creating hatred between Kannada and Marathi speaking communities along with acts that pose a threat to law and order.

Police said Shelke was a history-sheeter. In the wake of the coming Lok Sabha election, he poses a threat to law and order. He has been arrested as a precautionary measure.

Shelke had released video statements against entrepreneur Srikant Desai for preventing wrestler Dev Thapa from Nepal from giving Jai Maharashtra slogans during a wrestling event held here on March 6.

Desai during the event had said that we are residents of Karnataka and live like brethren. Jai Maharashtra slogans should not be raised as they would lead to problems.

Shelke had released statements against Desai for objecting Jai Maharashtra slogans despite him being Marathi speaking person.

(Published 12 March 2024, 17:40 IST)
