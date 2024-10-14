Minor girl drugged, raped and dumped on street in Maharashtra's Jalna; teen arrested

<p>Jalna: A nine-year-old girl was drugged, raped and abandoned on a street in Maharashtra's Jalna city, after which a teen was arrested, police said on Monday. </p><p>Aditya Jadhav (19), a resident of Chandanjhira, has been arrested, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal said. </p><p>"Jadhav picked up the girl from her home on Sunday night when she was alone, drugged and raped her. He then abandoned her on a street after torturing and assaulting her," Bansal said. </p><p>The girl was rushed to a district hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. </p>.Man booked in Thane for raping minor daughter.<p>The girl is out of danger, Bansal told reporters. </p><p>The girl was found on the street after her mother returned to an empty home and mounted a search for her. </p><p>The woman then lodged a complaint at the Chandanjhira police station.</p><p>Jadhav has been arrested for rape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as per police. </p><p>Earlier in the day, angry locals staged a 'rasta roko' (blockade) on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road in protest against the heinous crime.</p>