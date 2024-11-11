Missing woman found dead in lake in Thane

<p>Thane: A 32-year-old woman who had gone missing was found dead in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it, an official from Badlapur East police station said.</p>.<p>The woman, who was married, went missing from her house at Kharvai Naka in Badlapur on November 8.</p>.Man held for bludgeoning friend to death in drunken brawl in Thane.<p>Her husband later lodged a missing complaint with police.</p>.<p>On November 9, some locals spotted a body floating in the lake near the woman's house and alerted the police, the official said.</p>.<p>The body was later fished out and the deceased was identified as Anita Pandey, he said.</p>.<p>The police subsequently sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.</p>