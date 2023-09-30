Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

MNS stages protest against hike in toll at Mumbai's entry points

The vehicular traffic at the checkpost remained unaffected as protesters stood on the side of the road and continued with their agitation.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 13:00 IST

Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Thane city over the hike in toll charges at five entry points of neighbouring Mumbai from October 1.

Activists led by the party's Thane and Palghar units chief Avinash Jadhav carried party flags and banners and shouted slogans condemning the hike.

The vehicular traffic at the checkpost remained unaffected as protesters stood on the side of the road and continued with their agitation.

Talking to reporters, Jadhav said while they carried out a peaceful protest on Saturday, the next agitation will be stronger.

The toll at five entry points of Mumbai — Dahisar (Western Express Highway Highway), Airoli, Vashi (Sion-Panvel Highway), Mulund West (LBS Marg) and Eastern Express Highway — is set to increase from October 1.

(Published 30 September 2023, 13:00 IST)
India NewsMumbaiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra Navnirman SenaMNS

