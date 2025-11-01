Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mobile phones worth Rs 24 lakh stolen at Enrique Iglesias concert

Police have registered seven First Information Reports (FIRs) about the thefts at the concert which took place at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday evening.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 19:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 19:38 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us