<p>Mumbai: At least 73 mobile phones collectively worth Rs 23.85 lakh were stolen during pop singer Enrique Iglesias' jampacked concert in Mumbai, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Police have registered seven First Information Reports (FIRs) about the thefts at the concert which took place at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday evening.</p>.<p>The minimum ticket for the concert was Rs 7,000.</p>.<p>The complainants in the theft cases included a makeup artist, hotelier, students, a journalist and also businessmen.</p>.<p>Global music sensation and Grammy Award winner, Enrique Iglesias, took thousands of fans into a sea of nostalgia with his classic hits like 'Hero' and 'Bailamos' with his debut performance in Mumbai.</p>.<p>The 50-year-old singer captivated over 25,000 fans with his performance spread over 90 minutes in the commercial hub of Mumbai.</p>