<p>Mumbai: Building up on the Congress' charges against BJP of 'vote-chori', the grand old party’s state unit chief Harshavardhan Sapkal on Sunday alleged that Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and Devendra Fadnavis became Chief Minister through the "manipulation of votes".</p><p>“That’s precisely why the BJP and Fadnavis are backing the Election Commission,” Sapkal charged.</p>.EC added 96 lakh bogus voters in Maharashtra’s list: Raj Thackeray .<p>“There have been massive irregularities in the voter lists. Names favourable to the BJP have been included, while those supporting the opposition have been excluded. In some houses, there are 80 to 100 voters listed; several names appear without house numbers, and even the ages have been altered,” he said. </p><p>According to him, the "inflated" number of voters raises serious doubts. “Despite submitting concrete evidence to the Election Commission, the responses we’ve received have been neither satisfactory nor convincing. The EC is behaving like a puppet,” he said.</p>