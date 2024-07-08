Monsoon rains paralyse Mumbai, throw normal life out of gear

On Monday morning, Mumbaikars woke up to unprecedented scenes as they experienced showers leading to significant disruption across the city.
Several areas in Mumbai witnessed severe flooding, with many roads and narrow lanes submerged, hindering vehicular movement.
Just before the morning rush hour, more than 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain lashed the city of 12 million, municipal officials said.
Several areas in Mumbai witnessed severe flooding, with many roads and narrow lanes submerged, hindering vehicular movement.
Commuters waded through knee-deep water that partially submerged vehicles in many areas, as traffic piled up on the city's Eastern and Western Express highways.
Water on the tracks forced railway authorities to cancel some trains.
Several visuals on social media showed some local trains which are the lifeline for millions in the city, were halted on inundated lines.
Credit: Special Arrangement
According to Flightradar24, a flight tracking service site, more than 250 flights were delayed and at least 30 cancelled.
Published 08 July 2024, 06:32 IST