Monsoon rains paralyse Mumbai, throw normal life out of gear

Incessant rains flooded roads and railways in Mumbai on Monday, disrupting daily life in the city. Flights, trains and vehicular movement were disrupted due to the widespread flooding, leaving Mumbaikars stranded. The heavy downpour also forced the closure of some schools and colleges while overflowing rivers affected more than 2 million people.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 06:32 IST

On Monday morning, Mumbaikars woke up to unprecedented scenes as they experienced showers leading to significant disruption across the city.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Several areas in Mumbai witnessed severe flooding, with many roads and narrow lanes submerged, hindering vehicular movement.

Credit: PTI Photo

Just before the morning rush hour, more than 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain lashed the city of 12 million, municipal officials said.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Several areas in Mumbai witnessed severe flooding, with many roads and narrow lanes submerged, hindering vehicular movement.

Credit: PTI Photo

Commuters waded through knee-deep water that partially submerged vehicles in many areas, as traffic piled up on the city's Eastern and Western Express highways.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Water on the tracks forced railway authorities to cancel some trains.

Credit: PTI Photo

Several visuals on social media showed some local trains which are the lifeline for millions in the city, were halted on inundated lines.

Credit: Special Arrangement

According to Flightradar24, a flight tracking service site, more than 250 flights were delayed and at least 30 cancelled.

Credit: X/@virajdesai3

Published 08 July 2024, 06:32 IST
