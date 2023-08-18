More than 1,000 stones removed from gall-bladder

More than 1,000 stones were removed from the gall-bladder of a 30-year-old woman at the Laparo Obeso Centre in Pune.

Dr Shashank Shah, a leading laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon, performed a 20 minutes laparoscopic cholecystectomy with only three punctures to help the patient with abdomen pain by removing more than 1,000 stones from gallbladder.