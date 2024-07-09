Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Absconding main accused Mihir Shah arrested

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested Mihir Shah, two days after the 24-year-old allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and leaving her husband injured.

Mihir, whose father is a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena, had fled after the fatal crash. Mihir was arrested near Mumbai, a police official said. Police said Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah took an active part in ensuring his son's escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle.

Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area Sunday morning, police said.