Mumbai Police forms multiple teams to investigate Baba Siddique's murder

<p>Mumbai: Hours after senior politician and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead, the Mumbai police has fanned out teams across multiple locations to track down the killers and the conspirators.</p><p>Siddique (66) had left Congress and joined the NCP before the Lok Sabha elections.</p><p>Two suspects have been picked up by the police.</p><p>Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Special Commissioner Deven Bharti are personally overseeing the investigations.</p><p>The mortal remains of Siddique are now at the Lilavati Hospital and the post mortem would be conducted at the Cooper Hospital.</p>.NCP leader Baba Siddique dies after being shot at in Mumbai; few suspects detained.<p>The Nirmal Nagar police station and Crime Branch has formed multiple teams to carry out investigations.</p><p>According to reports, Siddique had received threat call around a fortnight ago.</p><p>The role of underworld also is being probed.</p><p>Police is also examining any possible role of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.</p><p>Since Siddique had multiple business interests, other aspects like rivalry is under scanner.</p>