Mumbai Police makes 11th arrest in Baba Siddique murder case

The accused, identified as Amit Hisamsing Kumar (29), was nabbed from Haryana after his role in the crime came to the fore during the interrogation of other accused.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 11:33 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 11:33 IST
MumbaiMaharashtra NewsMurder caseMumbai policeArrest

