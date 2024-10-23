Mumbai Police makes 11th arrest in Baba Siddique murder case

<p>Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Wednesday nabbed one more accused in connection with NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case, taking the number of persons in custody so far to 11, officials said.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Amit Hisamsing Kumar (29), was nabbed from Haryana after his role in the crime came to the fore during the interrogation of other accused.</p>.Baba Siddique murder: Shooters were in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi's brother before attack.<p>Siddique was shot dead outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12.</p>.<p>Investigators have not yet established the motive behind the murder. They are probing the crime from different angles, including contract killing, business rivalry or threats over a slum rehabilitation project in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Police have so far arrested ten persons, including two suspected shooters while the main shooter and two conspirators are on the run.</p>