Daily life hit by heavy downpour in Mumbai; Powai records over 300 mm rainfall in 6 hrs

Mumbai: The normal life in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) was badly affected as heavy overnight rains hit the financial capital of India on Monday leading to massive inundation at several low-lying areas.
In a six-hour period from 0100 hrs to 0700 hrs, some places in Mumbai like Powai recorded over 300 mm rainfall.
The Powai Lake - one of the big water bodies of Mumbai - started overflowing during the day.
The suburban train services of Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), considered the lifeline of Mumbai, have been affected because of the heavy downpour.
More than 50 flights were cancelled and 27 were diverted from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed pumps at several places to gush out the flood water.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and the South Konkan twin districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.
“Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to water-logging and disruption of suburban train services,” BMC officials said.
Amid heavy downpour, chief minister Eknath Shinde visited the Maharashtra State Disaster Control Room and BMC’s Disaster Management Unit to have a first-hand assessment of the situation.
"It has rained a lot in less time, more than the carrying capacity. Therefore, there was waterlogging on railway tracks and roads. Traffic has now resumed on all roads. Senior officials are present at all waterlogging-prone spots in the city. The State Disaster Management Authority, NDRF, BMC are on alert. Traffic is running on Eastern and Western express highways and all railway lines. NDRF teams have reached all three coastal districts in the state. Army, Navy and Air Force are also on alert,” said Shinde.
Holiday was declared for government and private schools and colleges.
Several pockets of Mumbai-MMR received 250 to 300 plus mm rainfall during the six to seven hours past midnight.
For a 22-hour period from 8 am Sunday (7 July 2024) to 6 am Monday (8 July 2024), the Mumbai city recorded an average 110.10 mm rainfall, while the same of eastern suburbs and western suburbs had 150.53 mm rainfall and 146.35 mm, respectively.
The WR suburban trains were delayed by over 10 minutes because of heavy waterlogging between Matunga Road and Dadar stations. "High capacity water pumps are being used to drain water away from the railway tracks to ensure a smooth commute for Mumbaikars,” WR officials said.
On CR’s Main-line, the services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Thane were affected leading to massive disruption.
In Bhandup, water could be seen touching the platforms. “Due to heavy rains and water logging between Bhandup and Nahur, trains are being run by clamping and padlocking the points," the CR said.
Several trains between Mumbai and Pune were cancelled for the day looking at the emerging situation.
The western suburbs of Vasai-Virar in Palghar district and Kalyan-Dombivli in Thane district too received heavy rainfall.
The Panvel tehsil of Raigad district has been experiencing heavy rains.
The twin South Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg too received heavy rainfall leading to overflowing of several rivers and submergence of culverts and bridges.
In Mumbai, at several places two-wheelers and four-wheelers could be seen stranded because of breakdowns.
There are no reports of disruptions at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.
“Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Mumbai airport today due to weather conditions. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport,” Vistara said in an announcement.
Over Sunday, more than 200 persons were rescued to safety from floodwaters in Thane-Palghar belt.
According to KS Hosalikar, Scientist - G, Head-IMD Pune, heavy convection is observed on west coast; north of Mumbai, South Konkan, Goa to Kerala coast.
Trekkers stranded; Raigad Fort closed till July 31
Several tourists and trekkers were stranded at the Raigad Fort in Mahad tehsil of Raigad district amid heavy downpour. The Raigad police and district administration teams went to the spot and evacuated the tourists and trekkers.
Videos of water gushing out from the stairs of the fort went viral on social media platforms. Due to a flood-like situation at the 'Payri Marg' (step way) of the fort, several people faced difficulty in coming down. There was no cloudburst but a bout of heavy rainfall.
In view of the heavy downpour, the Raigad fort has been closed for tourists and trekkers till 31 July. Police have put up barricades at the ‘Chitta Darwaja’ and ‘Nane Darwaja’ entrances to keep people out. The ropeway service to the fort would be operational depending on the weather.
Several rescued in Thane
More than 50 persons were rescued from their houses in Thane district’s Shahapur-Vasind belt which was hit by heavy rains. At least 275 houses in different areas suffered damages and around 20 vehicles were swept away following the heavy downpour on Sunday and Monday.
The Shahapur tehsil in Thane was the worst affected where a bridge on Asangaon-Mahuri road was washed away and the Barangi river in Gujrati Baug area was flooded. In Bhiwandi tehsil, water entered around 40 houses.