Mumbai rally shows Rahul Gandhi can take opposition unity ahead

The last time the Congress lost three successive Lok Sabha polls was in 1996, 1998 and 1999 and since then, BJP-led NDA is on a strong footing and projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term, Gandhi, the Wayanad MP, is banking high on allies across the country even though the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc.

Gandhi’s one-time critics are backing him now.

At the Nyay Sankalp Padyatra and the grand I.N.D.I.A. rally at Shivaji Park, representatives of over two dozen political parties and groups were present and extended support to the 53-year-old Gandhi, who had been taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP-led NDA government for the past 10 years.

The Sunday event in Mumbai marked the culmination of 150-day 4,080-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra, from 7 September, 2022-30 January, 2023 and 66-day 6,600-km-long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, from 14 January-16 March, 2024.