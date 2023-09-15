Mumbai to bid adieu to iconic red double-decker buses today

In the beginning of the 1990s, the BEST had a fleet of around 900 double-decker buses, but the number gradually declined after the mid-90s.



Citing the high operating cost, the BEST administration stopped inducting double-decker buses after 2008. The BEST since February this year started replacing these iconic buses with leased battery-run red and black double-decker buses and so far, about 25 such buses have been introduced.



The BEST, in a release last week, said it is going to procure open-deck buses for sighting-seeing and it has already started the process of acquiring them. Until then, the new battery-run double-decker e-buses will be operated for tourists.



Some commuters, however, argue that though the battery-run buses are comfortable, they lack the charm of their older counterparts.



"As the new double-decker e-buses are air-conditioned, we will miss sitting in the front in the old buses and travelling with the breeze from the open windows on our faces," said Harshad Joshi, a bus enthusiast.



To prevent the double-decker buses from going under the hammer, a commuters' body "Aapli BEST Aaplyasathi" has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and the BEST's general manager urging them to stop these buses from meeting the same fate as trams, which were the first mode of public transport in the city.



"We have requested them to preserve the last two red double-decker buses and put them on display at the BEST's museum for tourists and future generations," said Rupesh Shelatkar, president of the commuters group, claiming that so far, no politician or bureaucrat has responded to their letters.



He further said the group wishes to bid adieu to the legacy buses with a lot of fanfare in south Mumbai, but despite repeated attempts, the BEST administration has not responded to the request.



Siddhesh Mhatre, the working president of "Aapli BEST Aaplyasathi", said that in 1964, trams disappeared from the city roads forever. The city had both single and double-decker trams, but not one of them was saved. Later, a tram was brought here from Kolkata for display purposes, but it corroded. Finally, it was repaired a few years ago and displayed at Boribandar."



Mumbai is the only city in the county with so many double-decker buses in public service. Hence, these legacy buses must be preserved, Mhatre said, adding that every metro city in the world has a transport museum, but Mumbai doesn't have one and preserving these buses will be a step towards this.