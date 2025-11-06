<p>Mumbai: Mumbai International Airport Limited, operator of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai - one of India’s busiest aviation hubs, has unveiled its winter schedule for 2025–2026, bringing travellers a wider choice of domestic and international connections along with increased flight frequencies and festive season convenience.</p><p>The winter schedule, from October 26 2025 to March 28 2026, offers passengers an unmatched selection of destinations and will see a boost in connectivity to key international routes in both Europe and Asia, the MIAL said.</p>.Mumbai's CSMIA to carry out six-hour runway maintenance on Nov 20.<p>The winter schedule covers 60 international and 69 domestic destinations, further strengthening Mumbai’s position as a key gateway for global and regional travel. </p><p>Compared to the winter schedule 2024, CSMIA will offer more connections to Europe and Asia Pacific regions - with 12 and 19 destinations, respectively, as compared to 8 (Europe) and 16 (Asia Pacific). This will further translate to an increase in average daily flight movements compared to winter schedule 2024, pointing to a steady growth in passenger and air traffic.</p><p>This winter, CSMIA introduces several new international routes, including Copenhagen, Denpasar Bali and Athens being offered for the first time, facilitating passengers with new travel options directly from Mumbai, witnessing a robust 18 per cent growth from CSMIA. Apart from the new European destinations, additional flights to London Heathrow, Amsterdam and Paris will also offer passengers varied travel choices to Europe.</p><p>Among airlines, the top international airlines operating from CSMIA include Emirates, Etihad and British Airways while the top three domestic carriers are IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air. Together, these carriers will contribute to around 75 per cent of operations during the winter schedule, ensuring robust connectivity across major markets.</p><p>“Owing to the peak travel period starting October onwards, with upcoming school holidays, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, CSMIA is geared to offer its passengers utmost efficiency and a hassle-free travel experience. To enable a seamless airport experience, CSMIA continues to offer unique facilities that minimise queueing, such as DigiYatra-enabled e-gates, self-baggage drop (SBD) and self check-in kiosks, especially designed to ease congestion during peak hours,” the CSMIA said.</p>