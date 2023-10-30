Curtains fall on Mumbai's iconic Kaali Peeli taxis

Mumbai: The iconic Kaali Peeli taxis - which adorned the roads of Mumbai for nearly five to six decades - went off the roads from Monday.
The Premier Padmini taxis, popularly known as the Kali Peeli taxis that have been part of several films, TV shows, books, and novels - was an emotion of sorts for the Western city- which has seen its transformation from Bombay to Mumbai.
The Kaali Peeli taxis were named after the colour of the cars - black body and yellow top.
“The very first Kaali Peeli taxi in Mumbai I remember were Dodge Desotos and the Hindustan, they disappeared followed by the very rare Standard Herald then the Ambassador and Fiat now Mumbai bids Adieu to the iconic Premier Padmini, Alvida!,” said Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.
“If fact, more than a taxi, it was an emotion. The Kaali Peeli Taxis were part of Mumbai’s identity,” said Sanjeev Sabade, a veteran journalist and writer.
The move to take the Premier Padmini off the roads comes close on the heels of the iconic diesel-powered double-decker buses being taken off the streets. These vehicles in the fleet of public transporter Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were removed due to the end of their 15-year codal life.
Businessman and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said: “From today, the iconic Premier Padmini taxi vanishes from Mumbai’s roads. They were clunkers, uncomfortable, unreliable, noisy. Not much baggage capacity either. But for people of my vintage, they carried tons of memories. And they did their job of getting us from point A to point B. Goodbye and alvida, Kaali-Peeli taxis. Thank you for the good times”.
The last Premier Padmini was registered as a black-and-yellow cab at the Tardeo RTO, which oversees the island metropolis of Mumbai, on October 29, 2003, exactly 20 years ago.
Business coach Pravin Sathe said: “World over technology and aggregator cab services have pushed traditional services to extinction. The medallion yellow cabs in New York City also as also our Bombay Kaali Peeli - though in the latter case, the vehicle model has changed to the Santro. Was good till it lasted.”
On X, Mumbai Heritage posted: “Mumbai’s iconic ‘kaali peeli’ Premier Padmini taxis to go off roads after 6 decades from Monday, October 30, 2023. The iconic taxis that have been a symbol of Mumbai will no longer be in operation, marking the end of an era in the city.”