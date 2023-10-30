Curtains fall on Mumbai's iconic Kaali Peeli taxis

Mumbai: The iconic Kaali Peeli taxis - which adorned the roads of Mumbai for nearly five to six decades - went off the roads from Monday.

The Premier Padmini taxis, popularly known as the Kali Peeli taxis that have been part of several films, TV shows, books, and novels - was an emotion of sorts for the Western city- which has seen its transformation from Bombay to Mumbai.

The Kaali Peeli taxis were named after the colour of the cars - black body and yellow top.

“The very first Kaali Peeli taxi in Mumbai I remember were Dodge Desotos and the Hindustan, they disappeared followed by the very rare Standard Herald then the Ambassador and Fiat now Mumbai bids Adieu to the iconic Premier Padmini, Alvida!,” said Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.