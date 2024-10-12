Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Munde cousins share platform after more than a decade on Dussehra

The cousins addressed a huge gathering Bhagwan Bhaktigad Sawargaon Ghat in Beed on Saturday, bringing smiles on the faces of their followers.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 10:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 10:34 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraPankaja MundeDhananjay MundeDussehra

Follow us on :

Follow Us