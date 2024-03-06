MVA inches closer to seat-sharing deal in Maharashtra; calls another key meet on March 9 in Mumbai

On Thursday, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal is expected to be in Mumbai to finalise the arrangements of Maharashtra leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, during which state Congress President Nana Patole and others would brief the high command over the deliberations.

The Congress, which leads the alliance, would grab the lion’s share of the seats.

“In the next meeting everything would be finalised,” Ambedkar said after leaving the meeting. However, earlier in the day, he had claimed that there were differences among the three MVA partners in 15 seats and a lot of adjustments and give and take is needed.

“When I met Thorat, I told him that there is a matter of 10 seats between Congress and Shiv Sena and five seats between NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena. He said the decision will be taken in Delhi. Instead of Mumbai, if the meeting takes place in Delhi, a solution can be found, I think,” he said after he had a one-on-one meeting with Thorat.