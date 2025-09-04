<p>Mumbai: Nagpur, the geographical centre of India, will be developed as a defence manufacturing hub, state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said. </p><p>“Maharashtra already contributes 30% of national production. With new hubs in Pune, Nagpur, Vidarbha and Marathwada, the state will further strengthen its industrial leadership. Nagpur will have a defence manufacturing and solar hub, and Gadchiroli in Vidarbha will develop into a steel hub,” Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said. </p>.India will manufacture a powerful jet engine: Rajnath Singh.<p>“We are pushing solar, wind, hydrogen and storage, transitioning public transport to renewable energy, and boosting spiritual and coastal tourism through projects like the Shaktipeeth Highway,” Fadnavis said during a meeting with officers of the Indian Foreign Service in Mumbai.</p><p>“Our effort is to transform governance itself. We aim to build a system that works not only as a 'State' but as an 'Institution'. This will ensure decisions and processes are institutionalised, not person-dependent, and will stand the test of time,” he said.</p><p>“Maharashtra currently has infrastructure projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore in progress. These include highways, ports, airports, power projects, urban development and water supply,” the CM informed. </p>