Nana Patole smells conspiracy after accident

“…last night after finishing the campaign meeting at Ganeshpur in Bhandara district, my car met with a terrible accident near Bhilewada while going to Sukli. Was it an accident or an attempted assassination? The police will investigate this. I am safe with all your goodwill, love and by God's grace. Don't worry,” Patole said in a video message on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Atul Londhe-Patil said the incident raised concerns whether it was a deliberate attempt. “This is a serious incident and raises doubt if it was an attempt on his life. Does the BJP want to win elections by finishing off opposition leaders?” he asked.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated by the Bhandara police.

Patole was returning after campaigning for Congress party’s Bhandara candidate Dr Prashant Padole, who happens to be his distant relative.