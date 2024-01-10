National Youth Day 2024: More than 88,000 volunteers to speak on road safety 

The National Youth Festival began in 1995 as a major activity under the Programme of National Integration Camp (NIC).

This year, National Youth Day will be celebrated by all field organisations of the Department of Youth Affairs in districts pan-India in collaboration with multiple Government departments. ‘MY Bharat’ volunteers throughout the country, with support from NSS units, NYKS and many educational institutions will coordinate their energies to carry out activities to volunteer for India.

Youth clubs will also bring their vibrant energy to the celebration, ensuring a truly inclusive atmosphere. More than 88,000 volunteers will participate in the campaign.

Volunteers are registered for these events through MY Bharat digital platform.

Road safety awareness events will be conducted at major cities and 750 district headquarters of the country on January 12.

“Trained road safety volunteers will be flagged off by Central/State Ministers, local MPs or MLAs, marking a commitment to building a safer tomorrow through an intensive campaign. These volunteers will be deployed to assist in handling traffic in traffic choke points and also conduct road safety awareness activities,” an official statement said.

Volunteers will also be visiting Anganwadi centres for story telling sessions for children and will be conducting information dissemination about Government schemes.

Across 763 districts of the country, a district level mega programme on National Youth Day 2024 will begin with a reverent floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

A cultural program showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of the district and talents of the youth with the participation of winners of Yuva Utsav as well as teams/individuals from the host institutions shall also be presented at the end of the program.

The partner Ministries and their district level offices will set-up stalls with various exhibitions/ activities/ enrollment/ awareness drives on January 12 alongside the mega program at the venue focusing on Traffic Awareness, Nutrition & Diet, Products of KVIC startups, PMEGP beneficiaries etc. All the above events are being created at district level on the digital MY Bharat platform so as to improve youth outreach. Such event generation ensures that each district's unique character and youth aspirations are reflected in the outdoor activities.

Youth across India can indicate interest in participating in activities nearest to them. They can also upload photos and media of their participation on the MY Bharat platform.