Rs 137 crore fine on NCP's Eknath Khadse, his BJP MP daughter-in-law for 'illegal' soil excavation

Authorities in Maharashtra have issued a notice to NCP legislator Eknath Khadse and his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, who is BJP's Lok Sabha member, directing them to pay Rs 137 crore fine for allegedly excavating soil without permission from their land.
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 10:55 IST

Mumbai: Government authorities in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra have issued a notice to NCP legislator Eknath Khadse and his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, who is BJP's Lok Sabha member, directing them to pay Rs 137 crore fine for allegedly excavating soil without permission from their land.

Tehsildar of Muktainagar taluka in Jalgaon issued the notice to them on October 6.

The notice said that 1.18 lakh brass of murum (fragmented weathered rock) and black stone was illegally excavated by them as "no additional permission" was taken by them from the authorities for the same.

The land, where the excavation took place belongs to Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, daughter Rohini Khadse and daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, it said.

The fine amount of Rs 137,14,81,883 should be paid within 15 days from the date of the issuance of the notice, it added.

Eknath Khadse, who was with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for around four decades, quit the party and joined the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2020. He is currently a member of the Maharashtra legislative council. His daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse represents the Raver Lok Sabha seat.

