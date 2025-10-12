<p>New Delhi: India remained on course for a 2-0 series sweep after enforcing the follow-on but West Indies produced a much better batting display in their second innings to reach 173-2 on day three of the second and final test on Sunday.</p><p>Beaten inside three days in the series opener in Ahmedabad, West Indies folded for 248 in the first innings conceding a huge lead of 270 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.</p><p>The tourists rediscovered their stomach for fight in their second innings with opener John Campbell, batting on 87, proving neither the pitch nor the Indian attack was unplayable.</p><p>Shai Hope was batting on 66 at stumps with the tourists, still 97 behind, hoping to avoid a second successive innings defeat.</p><p>India have been in the ascendancy since amassing 518-5 before declaring their first innings on Saturday.</p><p>When play began on day three, Kuldeep Yadav (5-82) hollowed out the West Indies batting in their first innings after they resumed on 140-4.</p>.Second Test: India declare at 518/5 riding on Shubman Gill ton; West Indies 26/1 at tea.<p>The onus was on Shai Hope (36) to lead the tourists' fightback but after 30 minutes of lull, Kuldeep sparked a collapse.</p><p>Hope lost his off-stump while Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves fell lbw to the left-arm wrist-spinner.</p><p>Seamer Mohammed Siraj cleaned up Jomel Warrican but Khary Pierre (23) and Anderson Phillip (24 not out) refused to throw in the towel.</p><p>Jasprit Bumrah bowled Pierre and West Indies soon collapsed conceding a sizeable first innings lead. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3-46.</p><p>India did not have to wait long for a breakthrough after asking West Indies to follow on.</p><p>Tagenarine Chanderpaul (10) tried to pull Siraj and India captain Shubman Gill darted from short midwicket and dived to take a smart catch.</p><p>Off-spinner Washington Sundar bowled Athanaze for seven with the final delivery before the tea break to keep India on top.</p><p>Campbell and Hope combined in an unbroken 138-run partnership batting confidently against the Indian spinners.</p><p>Campbell survived three reviews before smashing the first fifty by a touring batter in this match before Hope also reached the milestone.</p>