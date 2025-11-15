Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Need a CEC like T N Seshan: Congress reiterates charges for vote-chori

Hitting out at the NDA’s post-results narrative as ‘baseless’, Sapkal accused the NDA regime in Bihar of doling out Rs 10,000 to women ahead of the polls after ignoring the poor there for five years.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 07:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 07:11 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraT N Seshan

Follow us on :

Follow Us