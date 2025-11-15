<p>Mumbai: Amid the humiliating defeat in Bihar, the Congress reiterated the charges for vote-chori and said that the country now needs a Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) like T N Seshan.</p><p>“All credit for the outcome of Bihar Assembly elections goes to the ECI and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The ECI’s functioning is extremely dangerous for democracy. We need a CEC like T N Seshan,” said Maharashtra Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal. </p><p>It may be recalled, bureaucrat Tirunellai Narayana Iyer Seshan (May 15, 1933 – November 10, 2019) was the 10th CEC serving December 12, 1990 – December 11, 1996 and brought in wide-spread reforms in the electioneering process. </p>.'Cop entered my bedroom': Congress' Harshavardhan Sapkal accuses BJP of spying on oppn leaders in Maharashtra .<p>Hitting out at the NDA’s post-results narrative as ‘baseless’, Sapkal accused the NDA regime in Bihar of doling out Rs 10,000 to women ahead of the polls after ignoring the poor there for five years.</p><p>“Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi is fighting a battle to save the country, democracy and the state… 90 percent of the people in the country have the lowest level of participation in the government and only a handful of people hold the power. This picture has to change,” said Sapkal, giving the outcome a larger perspective.</p>