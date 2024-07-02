New criminal laws: Probe officers to be given 1 case per month to ensure quality, says Navi Mumbai top cop

Mumbai: An investigation officer will be assigned only one major case in a month for quality probe, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe has said, asserting his force is geared up for an effective implementation of the new criminal laws.

The Navi Mumbai Police have been imparted training to maintain quality of investigation in cases, which are expected to increase with the facility to file an e-complaint under the new criminal laws, Bharambe told reporters in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township on Monday.

"The number of investigation officers at each police station in Navi Mumbai has been increased to 50-60 per cent as training has been given to the personnel at each police station level, and to maintain the quality of probe, an IO will be given only one major case in a month," he said.

Three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.