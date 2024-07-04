Home
New medical college to start in Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Mushrif

He said the medical college will be affiliated with GT, and Cama and Albless hospitals.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 11:39 IST
Mumbai: A new state-run medical college will start on the premises of Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital in south Mumbai from the academic year 2024-25, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif told the legislative assembly on July 4.

The decision to start the medical college was taken on January 31, 2012. The Indian Council of Medical Research has given the permission to start the facility, he said.

The college will start with 50 students and the intake of students will be gradually increased, the minister said.

