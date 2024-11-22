Newborn girl's body found in Maharashtra's Thane; two women detained

<p>Thane: Police have detained two women after the body of a newborn girl was found in a duct of a building in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.</p>.<p>Police suspect the baby died after she was dumped in the building duct in the Ambernath area on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.</p>.Two teens drown in lake in Maharashtra's Thane district, friend missing.<p>Two women have been detained and a probe is under way to ascertain if the newborn’s mother is involved in the crime, the official added.</p>