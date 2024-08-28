'No arrest in routine manner on mere allegation', rules Bombay HC over Thane scribe's detention

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Shyam Chandak, in its judgment of August 22, directed the Maharashtra government to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to journalist Abhijit Padale, saying his right to liberty was deprived after he was kept in jail for three days.