No bypoll in Akola West assembly seat, says Bombay High Court; sets aside EC notification

Nagpur: The Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench on Tuesday set aside the Election Commission (EC) notification issued for holding bypoll in the Akola West assembly constituency in Maharashtra on April 26.

A division bench of Justices Anil Killor and MS Jawalkar declared that there shall be no by-election in the assembly segment, which fell vacant after its sitting MLA died late last year, as the new member will get less than one year to represent the constituency.

The HC delivered the judgement on a petition filed by Akola resident Anil Dubey, praying to set aside the EC notification issued in mid-March for conducting bypoll in the constituency.