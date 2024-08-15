No one can question our nationalist credentials: Ajit Pawar

“Being part of the Maha Yuti government, we have implemented various welfare schemes for Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis without any discrimination. We believe in the inclusive development of society. We represent the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said Ajit Pawar speaking at the ‘Sanvidhan Sabha’ campaign in Pune.

While NCP National Working President Praful Patel addressed a similar meeting in Pune, State President Sunil Tatkare addressed in Mumbai.

During the meetings, the NCP leadership spoke about various schemes of the Maha Yuti government and the importance of the Constitution and its Preamble.

“As part of the historic Preamble campaign, NCP is organising ‘Sanvidhan Sabhas’ across all its offices in Maharashtra. All NCP ministers, MPs, MLAs, and Presidents of District and Block units, along with leaders of its frontal organizations will lead and address these Sanvidhan Sabhas,” said Tatkare, who is the Raigad MP.

All NCP's MPs and MLAs will address Sanvidhan Sabhas in their respective constituencies and NCP's District and Block Unit chiefs will address Sanvidhan Sabhas at their respective offices

“This is a historic campaign and NCP is making a gigantic effort to underscore our unwavering commitment to Constitutional values and social justice through these Sanvidhan Sabhas,” said Tatkare asserting every NCP office will prominently display a large plank of the Preamble of the Constitution in Marathi, along with a prominent national language of India.