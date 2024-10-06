Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

One more case against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand over inflammatory remarks

The seer allegedly made the objectionable remarks during a programme held at Hindi Bhavan in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) on September 29, as per the police.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 07:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 07:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThaneseercontroversial statement

Follow us on :

Follow Us