Only NDA can ensure stability, permanence: Modi

Mumbai: After the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc won 10 out of 13 seats in Assembly by-polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that only the BJP-led NDA can ensure stability and continuity and take India to a path of rapid development.

“People are aware that the NDA government can provide stability and permanence,” Modi said in his first visit to Mumbai after taking over as the Prime Minister for the third term.

“After taking oath for the third time, I said that in the third term, the NDA government would work three times faster and today we are witnessing this happening,” Modi said as he set the poll plank for Maharashtra, which goes to polls around September-October.

Without naming Congress, Modi also lashed out at the opposition bloc saying that the “fake narrative wale” are against development. “Their lies, deceit now stand exposed,” he said in what was a reference to the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The development model of the NDA government has been to give priority to the deprived. We are giving priority to those who have been at the bottom line for decades. As soon as the new government was sworn in, we took big decisions regarding pucca houses for the poor and farmers," he said.