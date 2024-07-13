Only NDA can ensure stability, permanence: Modi

Mumbai: After the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc won 10 out of 13 seats in Assembly by-polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that only the BJP-led NDA can ensure stability and continuity and take India to a path of rapid development.
“People are aware that the NDA government can provide stability and permanence,” Modi said in his first visit to Mumbai after taking over as the Prime Minister for the third term.
“After taking oath for the third time, I said that in the third term, the NDA government would work three times faster and today we are witnessing this happening,” Modi said as he set the poll plank for Maharashtra, which goes to polls around September-October.
Without naming Congress, Modi also lashed out at the opposition bloc saying that the “fake narrative wale” are against development. “Their lies, deceit now stand exposed,” he said in what was a reference to the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
"The development model of the NDA government has been to give priority to the deprived. We are giving priority to those who have been at the bottom line for decades. As soon as the new government was sworn in, we took big decisions regarding pucca houses for the poor and farmers," he said.
Modi was speaking at the Nesco Complex at Goregaon in Mumbai where he launched and laid the foundation stones of multiple projects totally valued at Rs 29,400 crore which include the challenging twin-tube tunnel between Thane and Borivali - which would be a gamechanger in transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale.
The Prime Minister said that recently the RBI has released a report regarding jobs. According to the report, in the last 3-4 years, around 8 crore new jobs have been created in the country. “These figures have silenced those who spread false narratives. These individuals oppose investment, infrastructure, and the country's development and are now being exposed. The citizens of the country are rejecting their conspiracies,” said Modi.
Published 13 July 2024, 15:03 IST