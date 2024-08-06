Organisational rejig: Ajit Pawar tells NCP functionaries from Baramati Assembly segment to resign

Speaking at a party event in Baramati, he said, "During the Lok Sabha polls, we were found lacking in several booths in Baramati Assembly segment. The heads of the booth committees also lacked somewhere.

In view of this, we need to change the booth committees and I will soon do it."

"I want to make certain changes in the organizational structure (in Baramati Assembly segment). All party functionaries and office bearers will tender their resignations to me. I will decide who should be retained or re-appointed," he said.