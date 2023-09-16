Over 50 rescued after fire breaks out in Mumbai building

In a daring operation, around 50-60 people were rescued after a fire broke out in a building opposite the Kohinoor Hospital in the Kurla area of Mumbai past midnight on Saturday.
Of those rescued, 43 suffered suffocation and were rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital.
Four people were discharged.
Thirty-five of them are currently admitted and their condition was described as stable.
The fire broke out around 00:14 hours at Building No 7, E-Wing of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority complex, opposite the Kohinoor Hospital in Kurla West.
Teams of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police immediately rushed to the spot.
The firing was confined to the electric wiring, electric installation, and scrap material in the electric duct of the 12-floor building.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.