Palghar schoolgirl dead, 6 injured as autorickshaw overturns after collision with motorcycle

Six others were injured, some of whom are serious and are being treated at Kasa sub district hospital.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 12:07 IST
Palghar: A 14-year-old schoolgirl died and six persons were injured in a collision between an autorickshaw and motorcycle on Dahanu-Jawhar road in Palghar district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the morning near Charoti village when the autorickshaw stopped midway and the two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction rammed into it, he said.

"The autorickshaw overturned resulting in the death of Sangeeta Dokphode, who was going to school in the vehicle.

Six others were injured, some of whom are serious and are being treated at Kasa sub district hospital. A probe into the incident is underway," the Palghar police official added.

Published 01 July 2024, 11:55 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRoad accidentPalghar

