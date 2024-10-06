Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Park dedicated to unsung heroes of military intelligence comes up in Pune

The park features 40 busts of military intelligence personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Each bust is accompanied by a brief description of their heroism.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 07:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 07:17 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us