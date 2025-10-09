<p>Mumbai: Mahindra Tractors has established a Skill Development Centre at Government ITI college in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, in partnership with the Department of Vocational Education & Training (DVET), and the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) to advance India’s rural skilling and economic growth.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Skill Development Centre during his Mumbai visit.</p><p>This landmark initiative aims to empower rural youth by equipping them with industry-relevant skills, paving the way for new avenues for employment in the region.</p><p>The initiative aligns with the nation’s focus on skill development as a priority to harness India’s unique demographic dividend. The new centre focuses on equipping the youth of Gadchiroli, with industry-ready skills, while also boosting local livelihoods.</p>.MP cough syrup deaths: Maharashtra FDA orders inspection of liquid oral formulations.<p>Through the Tractor Skill Development Centre in Gadchiroli, Mahindra will bring unmatched industry expertise in tractor and farm machinery, together with a commitment to excellence. This is made possible through a structured curriculum, delivered by best-in-class trainers providing rural youth access to the most modern technical equipment and hands-on experience in various aspects of tractor-related skills. The centre paves the way for multiple career opportunities across the ecosystem, including assembly roles at manufacturing plants and sales and service roles at dealership locations.</p><p>In a statement, Veejay Nakra, President, Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said: “We at Mahindra are deeply honoured that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mahindra Tractor Skill Development Centre in Gadchiroli. Maharashtra is not just a leading industrial centre, but a state that is deeply connected to the Farm Sectors growth journey. It is a matter of great pride for us to partner with the Government of Maharashtra, creating a future where our rural communities are uplifted by cultivating skills and harvesting hope.”</p>